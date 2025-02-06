Southeast Wisconsin weather: Slick morning and a windy afternoon expected

The light coating of ice with a dusting of snow will continue to cause slippery conditions on untreated surfaces this morning. A few areas of freezing drizzle or flurries might linger in spots early this morning. Then drier air works in giving us clearing skies and very strong winds. Winds this afternoon will gust over 40 mph. Temperatures will be mild today in the upper 30s which will clear any lingering icy spots.

A calm and cool day for Friday with highs in the upper 20s and much lighter winds.

Our next system quickly arrives for the first half of the weekend. We will likely see the heaviest snow fall across central Wisconsin with totals dropping off sharply heading south. That means areas north of I-94 will see the highest potential for a few to several inches of snow depending on the exact track while areas south of I-94 will struggle to pick up anything more than an inch or two. More details to come.

Chilly temperatures will settle in behind Saturday's snow with highs in the 20s going into next week.

THURSDAY: Icy Early, Decreasing Clouds, Windy

High: 38

Wind: W 20-30 G40 mph

TONIGHT: Breezy, Mostly Clear

Low: 13

Wind: NW 10-25 G 35 mph

FRIDAY: Partly To Mostly Cloudy

High: 28

SATURDAY: Cloudy with Snow Likely, Heaviest North

High: 31

SUNDAY: Mostly Sunny

High: 23

MONDAY: Mostly Sunny

High: 27

