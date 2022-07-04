Southeast Wisconsin weather: Showers likely Monday evening

A calm start to the Fourth of July, but all eyes are looking to what develops to our west. Showers and thunderstorms will develop in Iowa and work their way east, eventually moving into southeast Wisconsin in the afternoon. Rain could be here as early as noon, but the latest guidance keeps it dry for most of us until about 5 p.m. After that, showers and thunderstorms, a few of which may be severe, will move across the area in two back-to-back rounds. The biggest threat for severe weather will be flash flooding, with some thunderstorms capable of producing 1-3" of rain in less than an hour. Strong winds and 1" hail is also possible, but the threat for tornadoes is low. Since many have outdoor plans this afternoon through the evening for the Independence Day, it's important to keep an eye on the changing forecast and remember "when thunder roars, go indoors." Temperatures will climb quickly into the mid to upper 80s Monday, with dew points in the low 70s making it feel quite sticky. Winds will be gusty at times ahead of the storms and out of the south 10-15 mph.

The weather remains unstable the rest of the week, bringing chances of showers and thunderstorms through Friday. High temperatures will be in the upper 80s Tuesday, before dropping to near 80 degrees for the rest of the week.

MONDAY: Partly sunny. Humid. Afternoon showers & thunderstorms likely

High: 89

Wind: S 10-15 mph

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy

Low: 73

Wind: SSW 10 mph

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Humid. Chance for afternoon showers & thunderstorms

High: 87

Wind: W/NE 5-15 mph

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Slight chance for showers

High: 78

Wind: E 5-10 mph

THURSDAY: Partly sunny. Humid. Slight chance for showers

High: 80

Wind: E 5 mph

FRIDAY: Partly sunny

High: 80

Wind: NE 5-10 mph