Southeast Wisconsin weather: Showers For Some Today

Today is the start of Astronomical Summer and the longest day of the year. The sun rises at 5:12A and sets at 8:34P, giving us almost 15 hours and 23 mins of daylight! Unfortunately, today isn't as sunny or warm as Saturday.

We're watching another strong area of low pressure that will track to our south today. Rain is likely for Milwaukee and areas south. The cut-off from the rainfall will likely be in our viewing area. How far north is still unclear, but the farther north your area, the more likely you'll stay dry.

Temperatures this week will continue to be below average but comfortable. We will see a dip in the temperatures to start the week with some areas struggling to reach 70 on Sunday and Monday. Monday and Tuesday are dry with rain likely returning Wednesday.

WATCH: Today is the start of Astronomical Summer, but it's not as warm as Saturday

Showers For Some Today

HERE'S YOUR LATEST STORM TEAM WEATHER FORECAST FOR MILWAUKEE

AND SOUTHEASTERN WISCONSIN BY METEOROLOGIST JACOB MONTESANO

TODAY: Rain Likely South I-94, Chance North

High: 68

Wind: E 5-10 MPH

TONIGHT: Showers Early

Low: 54

Wind: N 5-10 MPH

MONDAY: Mostly Sunny

High: 68

Wind: N 10-15 MPH

TUESDAY: Partly Cloudy

High: 72

WEDNESDAY: Rain Likely

High: 75

THURSDAY: Partly Cloudy, Slight Chance

High: 73

FRIDAY: Mostly Sunny

High: 75

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