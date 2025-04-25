We will bring back clouds and rain showers today after some nice weather the last couple of days. Rain showers that move in this morning will be light and will wrap up through the mid-afternoon hours. There will continue to be a cool breeze throughout the day, making it feel more like the 30s and 40s. Highs will try to reach near 50 degrees.

A Canadian high-pressure system will track right over the Great Lakes this weekend, giving us sunshine and some cool temperatures. A few clouds early Saturday, then plenty of sunshine with highs near 50 by the lake and upper 50s inland. More sunshine and a few degrees warmer Sunday, with lakeside areas in the mid-50s and spots west reaching into the 60s.

See when clear skies are expected:

Southeast Wisconsin weather: Showers & chilly breeze

Winds become breezy and pick up out of the south Monday. Temperatures will climb into the 70s for highs, with some spots inland approaching 80 degrees. Scattered storms will also be possible, with the best chance coming Monday night; some could be strong. Mild to start off Tuesday with highs near 70, then cooling off later in the day behind a cold front.

FRIDAY: Showers Likely, Mostly Cloudy, Breezy

High: 50 Lake, 55 Inland

Wind: NNE 10-20 G 25 mph

TONIGHT: Decreasing Clouds, Breezy

Low: 39

Wind: N 10-20 mph

SATURDAY: Few Clouds Then Mostly Sunny

High: 50 Lake, 57 Inland

SUNDAY: Partly Cloudy

High: 56 Lake, 63 Inland

MONDAY: Chance Showers/Storms; Partly Sunny & Warm

High: 72 Lake, 78 Inland

TUESDAY: AM Sct. Showers/Storms, Breezy

High: 70 (Falling Late Afternoon)

