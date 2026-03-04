Low clouds and fog have developed overnight — leading to reductions in visibility as well as some slick/slippery conditions. With temperatures below-freezing, freezing fog could make untreated & elevated surfaces slippery. Cloud cover may linger closer to the State Line today while other areas farther north see clearing. Highs climb into the mid-40s lakeside. Highs may reach into the lower-mid 50s farther NW of Milwaukee.

WATCH: Southeast Wisconsin weather: Showers and warmer temperatures

Patchy drizzle lifts in from the South tonight. This is expected to fall as all rain given increasing temperatures. On and off showers are possible through the Thursday forecast.

A better opportunity for widespread rain arrives late Thursday night into Friday. A few stronger storms are possible later in the day. Highs towards the end of the week climb into the 50s & 60s. Sunshine is back next week with highs in the lower - mid 60s.

WEDNESDAY: Chance AM Fog; Partly Cloudy

High: 46 Lake 54 Inland

Wind: E 5 mph

TONIGHT: Chance Drizzle; Cloudy with patchy fog possible

Low: 36

Wind: NE 5 mph

THURSDAY: Scattered Showers

High: 43

FRIDAY: Partly Cloudy and Breezy; Chance PM Showers/Storms

High: 60 Lake 64 Inland

SATURDAY: Chance AM Showers; Becoming Mostly Sunny

High: 50

SUNDAY: Mostly Sunny

High: 57

