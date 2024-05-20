Southeast Wisconsin weather: Showers and thunderstorms possible

A round of showers and a few thunderstorms are working in from the west this morning. A lot of the activity is weakening, but still expect some rain around for the morning commute time frame. Another round is likely by late this morning into the mid afternoon showers. A couple of these storms could be on the strong to severe side with a level 2 out of 5 risk for severe weather.

Most of tonight will be dry then another active day for Tuesday. There's a very high chance for storms late in the day and into the overnight hours. Right now, the timing looks to be from 8pm to midnight. We are under a level 3 out of 5 risk for severe weather. Damaging winds will be the biggest threat with this line of storms, but brief tornadoes will also be possible.

Rain clears out by early Wednesday giving us great weather for Wednesday through Friday.



MONDAY: Scattered Showers & Storms (some strong in PM)High: 72

Wind: Var SE 5-15 mph

TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy, Isolated Shower

Low: 59

Wind: W 5-10 mph

TUESDAY: AM Isolated Storm, Dry Then Evening Storms Likely (Severe possible)

High: 76

WEDNESDAY: Early AM Shower, Partly Cloudy, Breezy

High: 73

THURSDAY: Mostly Sunny

High: 74

FRIDAY: Partly Cloudy

High: 68

