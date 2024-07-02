Southeast Wisconsin weather: Showers and storms rolling through

Showers and storms are rolling through much of Wisconsin early Tuesday. Storms have stayed farther north while spotty showers have moved into southeast Wisconsin. Scattered showers and storms remain in the forecast today with more dry time this morning before another round of storms moves in this evening. Severe weather chances remain low, but heavy rainfall is a possibility, especially farther west. Highs top out in the lower to mid 70s.

A few showers may hold over into Wednesday morning before sunshine works back in. Highs will jump back into the mid-80s.

Independence Day is looking mainly dry, but a pop-up shower or storm cannot be completely ruled out. The better chance of rain arrives on Friday.

Highs remain in the 80s through the weekend.



TUESDAY: Showers/Storms Likely; Rainfall Amounts: 1"+High: 74

Wind: S 10-15 G 25 mph

TONIGHT: Chance Showers/Storm; Mostly Cloudy

Low: 68

Wind: SE 10 mph

WEDNESDAY: Chance AM Showers; Increasing Sunshine

High: 86

THURSDAY: Mostly Sunny

High: 84

FRIDAY: Chance Showers/Storms; Mostly Cloudy

High: 80

SATURDAY: Slight Chance Shower; Mostly Sunny

High: 80

