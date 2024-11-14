Southeast Wisconsin weather: Showers and patchy fog

Rain showers, drizzle, and areas of fog are covering southeastern Wisconsin this morning as a low pressure passes just down to our south. Most rain showers will come to an end this morning, but cloudy skies and some patchy drizzle will still be possible this afternoon. Highs will be in the lower 50s.

Expect areas of clouds with some breaks of sunshine on Friday with highs in the low 50s. Light winds will make things feel a bit more comfortable. Saturday looks dry with highs in the mid 50s. Oure next small chance of rain will be Saturday night into early Sunday along a weak cold front.

A much higher chance of rain and a drop in temperatures is in the forecast for next week! We're keeping our eyes on a stronger system for late Monday into Tuesday that looks to bring some much cooler air into the region by the middle of next week.

THURSDAY: Showers Early, Patchy Fog & Drizzle, Mostly CloudyHigh: 53

Wind: NNW 10 mph

TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy

Low: 43

Wind: NW 5-10 mph

FRIDAY: Partly To Mostly Cloudy

High: 53

SATURDAY: Mostly Cloudy

High: 55

SUNDAY: Slight Chance AM Showers, Mostly Cloudy, Mild & Breezy

High: 59

MONDAY: Mostly Cloudy, Night Rain

High: 54

