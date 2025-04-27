Southeast Wisconsin weather: Severe weather risk for Milwaukee area Monday; Highs in the 70s-80s

Severe storms are possible in the Milwaukee area Monday as part of a larger weather system affecting the Midwest, with temperatures expected to soar before dropping sharply midweek.

Morning cloud cover and a few sprinkles are moving into Wisconsin today as high-pressure shifts eastward. Most rain will dissipate before reaching Milwaukee, though extra clouds will remain overhead with highs reaching the mid-50s at the lakefront and possibly mid-60s farther inland.

Monday's severe weather threat begins with possible spotty showers and thunderstorms in the morning hours. While the overall severe threat is low early in the day, hail remains possible.

Temperatures will climb into the 70s and lower 80s across the region Monday. A "capped" atmosphere with warmer air aloft may prevent afternoon storms from developing, but if they form, all types of severe weather are possible.

The greater risk for severe weather will come late evening as storms form ahead of an approaching cold front and move quickly across the state. Hail and gusty winds are the primary threats, though an isolated tornado cannot be ruled out.

The Milwaukee area has been included in the slight and enhanced risk categories (levels 2 and 3) for severe weather on Monday.

After a few lingering showers early Tuesday, temperatures will begin dropping from the 60s to the 30s by Wednesday morning.

Another round of rain is expected late Wednesday into Thursday.

This forecast was created by a meteorologist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.



SUNDAY: Partly to Mostly Cloudy, A Few SprinklesHigh: 56 Lake 66 Inland

Wind: SE 5-10 mph

TONIGHT: Mainly Clear

Low: 46

Wind: S 5-10 mph

MONDAY: Chance AM Showers; Breezy & Warm; Chance PM Strong Storms

High: 72 Lake 78 Inland

TUESDAY: Chance Showers Early; Partly Sunny, Breezy, Falling Temperatures

High: 68

WEDNESDAY: Partly Sunny; Slight Chance PM Shower

High: 53

THURSDAY: Rain Likely

High: 55

