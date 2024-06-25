Southeast Wisconsin weather: Severe thunderstorm watch in effect in several counties

**A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH HAS BEEN ISSUED UNTIL 8 AM TUESDAY FOR THE FOLLOWING COUNTIES: DODGE, FOND DU LAC, SHEBOYGAN, WASHINGTON, AND OZAUKEE.**

Storm Team 4 is monitoring a complex of showers and thunderstorms moving through northern and central Wisconsin. These storms are capable of producing 60+ mph wind gusts and hail.

The latest radar imagery suggests that this line of storms is moving in more a easterly direction compared to earlier model guidance. There is still a southeasterly component to the direction of the storms, but it is not as pronounced as earlier thought. That said, there is a chance strong storms may impact areas north of Milwaukee this morning, particularly in Fond du Lac and Sheboygan counties. Surrounding counties to the south may be clipped by these storms. Damaging winds remain the chief concern with the inbound storms.

The complex of storms will drop down to the south later today bringing a close to the severe storm threat for southeast Wisconsin. There is a chance showers and storms will refire late this afternoon and evening in northern Illinois. Some strong storms are possible and may get close to the state line. Highs today are expected to surge into the lower 90s with dew points in the upper 60s.

Clouds remain overhead tonight as lows drop into the upper 60s.

A cold front drops through the area on Wednesday and could trigger a few scattered showers during the late morning hours. Otherwise both tomorrow and Thursday feature some sunshine and highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s.

Showers and storms are back again on Friday and early Saturday before another cooler trend arrives into early next week.



TUESDAY: Early Morning Rain/Storms; Then Becoming Sunny, Hot, Humid, and BreezyHigh: 91

Wind: SW/W 10-15 G 30 mph

TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy

Low: 67

Wind: S 10-20 mph

WEDNESDAY: Partly Cloudy, Spotty Shower Chance, Breezy

High: 80

THURSDAY: AM Patchy Fog; Mostly Sunny

High: 74

FRIDAY: Chance Showers/Storms; Mostly Cloudy

High: 78

SATURDAY: Slight Chance Early Rain; Partly Cloudy

High: 84

