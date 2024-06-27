Southeast Wisconsin weather: Seasonably cool and sunny

We'll see close to a 10 to 15 degree temperature drop between yesterday and today! It will be a refreshing day with a light breeze from the northeast and most areas reaching the low 70s. Plenty of sunshine today with maybe just a few high clouds by later this afternoon.

Our next system brings rain chances for tomorrow. Most of the morning will be dry with increasing cloud cover from west to east as a warm front lifts north. Scattered showers and storms will become likely in the late afternoon and evening. Rain will continue to be possible Friday night even into Saturday morning before the cold front finally sweeps through.

That will clear things out nicely for Saturday afternoon with sunshine and highs in the 80s. Cooler air slides in for Sunday with highs near the low 70s and sunshine.



THURSDAY: Mostly SunnyHigh: 70 Lake 75 Inland

Wind: NE 5-10 mph

TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy

Low: 60

Wind: SE 5-10 mph

FRIDAY: Increasing Clouds, PM Scattered Showers & Storms

High: 78

SATURDAY: Ch. Showers Early. Bec. Sunny and Warm

High: 86

SUNDAY: Mostly Sunny

High: 70

MONDAY: Mostly Sunny

High: 73

