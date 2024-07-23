Southeast Wisconsin weather: Scattered storms Tuesday

Scattered showers and storms are ongoing across central Wisconsin this morning. Some of these will drift southeast bringing some rain chances this morning, mainly north of I-94.

But more showers and storms are expected to fire up over southeastern Wisconsin this afternoon. Overall, expect on and off storms to be possible today, with plenty of dry time in-between.

Our cold front will be slow to clear the area keeping the chance for a shower or storm possible into Wednesday morning. By Wednesday afternoon cooler and drier air will shut down the rain chances. That will bring in another fantastic stretch of weather! Highs in the upper 70s to near 80 Wednesday through Friday with sunny skies developing.

The weekend will start a warmup as highs push into the upper 80s by Sunday into Monday.



TUESDAY: Scattered Storms Likely, HumidHigh: 82

Wind: SW 10 mph

TONIGHT: Scattered Storms

Low: 65

Wind: N 5-10 mph

WEDNESDAY: Partly Cloudy, AM Ch. Showers

High: 77

THURSDAY: Mostly Sunny

High: 77

FRIDAY: Mostly Sunny

High: 80

SATURDAY: Mostly Sunny

High: 83

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.