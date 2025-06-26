Humid with areas of fog and isolated rain chances this morning. We will see more areas of sunshine this morning compared to yesterday, with temperatures warming up quickly. Highs will hit the mid-80s around lunchtime near the lake before a lake breeze develops.

When we finally get a break from the rain chances:

Southeast Wisconsin weather: Scattered storms & lake breeze

That will cool temperatures near the lake into the 70s for the afternoon, while inland spots climb near 90 degrees. Rain chances today will be isolated for most of the day until late in the afternoon, when scattered development is possible.

We will then watch for a band of weakening showers and storms during the overnight hours. Widespread severe weather is not likely, but one or two storms could have some gusty winds.

A weak cold front will pass through Friday morning, bringing a small chance for a shower early before we finally get a quiet period of weather. Friday afternoon into Saturday looks beautiful, with highs in the upper 70s and low 80s. We're watching the chance for higher heat and humidity to come back quickly on Sunday, which will also bring back the chance for evening storms.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy, Warm, and Humid, Ch Showers/Storms

High: 84 Lake, 90 Inland

Wind: W to E 10 mph

TONIGHT: Scattered Showers and Storms

Low: 69

Wind: SW 5-10 mph

FRIDAY: Slight Ch. AM Shower, Afternoon Sunshine

High: 80

SATURDAY: Partly Cloudy

High: 79 Lake, 83 Inland

SUNDAY: Partly Cloudy, Hot, and Humid, Afternoon Ch. T-Storms

High: 90

MONDAY: Partly Cloudy, Slight Ch. Rain

High: 87

