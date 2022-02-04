Watch
Southeast Wisconsin weather: Scattered snow showers and cold Friday

The lake effect snow machine will turn off this morning but eventually, some flurries and scattered snow showers will return from the west.
and last updated 2022-02-04 06:37:58-05

The lake effect snow machine will turn off this morning but eventually, some flurries and scattered snow showers will return from the west. Only a dusting of snow is possible today. High temperatures will only be around 20 degrees. As skies clear out, another chilly night is on tap tonight with lows in the single digits.

Overall, It looks like a decent winter weekend forecast. We should see times of clouds and sunshine. High temperatures Saturday reach the lower 20s, but we'll make a run at 30 on Sunday. The weather pattern remains quiet with no big snowstorms in the forecast.

TODAY: Partly Cloudy and Cold. Scattered Snow Showers
High: 21
Wind: N to SW 10 mph

TONIGHT: Bec. Mainly Clear
Low: 8
Wind: NW 5-10 mph

SATURDAY: Partly Cloudy
High: 24

SUNDAY: Partly Cloudy
High: 31

MONDAY: Mostly Sunny
High: 27

TUESDAY: Partly Cloudy
High: 32

