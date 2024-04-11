Southeast Wisconsin weather: Scattered showers today

Goodbye to the sunshine we've seen a lot of it the last couple days. But, don't worry it will be back soon. Cloudier skies will be around for most of the day along with some scattered rain showers. Earlier in the week it was looking like today would be a washout, but that is not the case anymore. The main band of steady rain will miss us to the east.

While the larger low-pressure system misses us, another weaker system will add enough lift to produce scattered showers, mainly in the afternoon. There will be dry breaks between the showers and don't be surprised if you hear a few rumbles of thunder. Highs get stuck in the 50s due to clouds, showers and a breeze from the northeast.

Any lingering showers will clear out Friday morning with decreasing cloud cover into the afternoon. It will be a very windy day with gusts near 40 mph.

Expect great weather for the weekend! Mostly sunny skies on Saturday with lighter winds will have highs in the 60s. There will be a weak system crossing the state Saturday night into early Sunday. Rain chances look low but will not be zero, with the highest rain chances north across the state. Highs on Sunday will be in the 70s for all except right along the lake. Expect a lake breeze to push west quickly cooling things down in the evening.



THURSDAY: Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Showers & Few RumblesHigh: 54

Wind: NE 10-15 mph

TONIGHT: Scattered Showers, Breezy

Low: 46

Wind: NW 10-20 mph

FRIDAY: Slight Ch. Showers Early, Decreasing Clouds, Windy

High: 56

Wind: NW 20-25 G 40 mph

SATURDAY: Mostly Sunny and Mild

High: 60 Lake, 65 Inland

SUNDAY: Slight Ch. Showers Early, Mostly Sunny & Mild

High: 68 Lake, 74 Inland

MONDAY: Partly Cloudy & Mild

High: 61 Lake, 68 Inland

