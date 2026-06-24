Southeast Wisconsin weather: Scattered showers, storms expected Wednesday

Scattered showers are rolling through southern Wisconsin this morning. An isolated rumble of thunder can't be ruled out, but some light to steady rain is possible through the morning commute. After a lull in rain late morning/early afternoon, additional showers/storms are possible during the late afternoon/evening hours.

The strongest storms will be capable of hail and gusty winds. A Marginal (Level 1) risk of severe weather is in place across most of Wisconsin. 0.50" to 1.00" of rainfall is possible through tomorrow.

Rain comes to an end tonight as lows drop to around 60-degrees.

Calmer weather returns this weekend as highs slowly climb through the 70s and into the 80s.

A ridge of high-pressure sets up next week. Hot & humnid weather is expected — with highs jumping well into the 90s.

WEDNESDAY: AM Showers; Chance PM Storms

High: 73

Wind: S 5-10 mph

TONIGHT: Storms Ending; Cloudy

Low: 60

Wind: W 5 mph

THURSDAY: Slight Chance Showers; Partly Sunny

High: 72

Wind: NW 5-10 mph

FRIDAY: Mostly Sunny

High: 70 Lake 75 Inland

SATURDAY: Mostly Sunny

High: 75 Lake 80 Inland

SUNDAY: Partly Cloudy

High: 82 Lake 87 Inland

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