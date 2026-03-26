Milwaukee made it into the lower 70s yesterday and now it appears the cold front will arrive much earlier today. That said, cooler conditions are expected for Brewers Opening Day at American Family Field! With temperatures hovering in the upper 40s & lower 50s this morning, a breezy NE wind takes hold mid/late morning. Temperatures will stay in the 40s lakeside while highs may briefly top out in the lower – mid 50s farther inland.

Scattered showers are expected to fire up along the frontal boundary during the early and middle afternoon. While a spotty storm cannot be ruled out near the State Line, the vast majority of storms will take place South of Wisconsin. Blustery conditions develop tonight as lows tumble into the upper 20s.

WATCH: Southeast Wisconsin weather: Scattered showers on opening day

Southeast Wisconsin weather: Scattered showers on opening day

Clouds stick around tomorrow, but some filtered sunshine is possible. A few snow showers may develop in the afternoon sunshine – prompting a chance for flurries from Milwaukee to the North. Highs top out around 40-degrees.

A gradual warm up takes place over the weekend – with highs moving into the 40s & 50s. A more active weather pattern sets up next week with rain chances late Monday into Tuesday.

THURSDAY: Increasing Clouds; Afternoon/PM Showers Likely

High: 50 (Falling temps into the Afternoon)

Wind: N/NE 10-15 mph

TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy & Breezy

Low: 28

Wind: N 15-20 G 35 mph

FRIDAY: Mostly Cloudy, Breezy, and Chilly; Slight Chance PM Snow Showers

High: 40

SATURDAY: Partly Cloudy

High: 46

SUNDAY: Mostly Sunny

High: 57

MONDAY: Increasing Clouds; Chance Late Showers

High: 58

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