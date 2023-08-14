Southeast Wisconsin weather: Scattered showers on Monday, flood watch issued

FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 7AM THRU 11PM MONDAY FOR ALL OF SOUTHEASTERN WISCONSIN.

RAINFALL TOTALS OF 1-3" MAY CAUSE URBAN AND FLASH FLOODING. HIGHER LOCAL AMOUNTS ARE POSSIBLE.​

Moderate to heavy rainfall is expected across SE Wisconsin for Monday. Scattered showers begin around daybreak and continue through the morning hours. Heavy rain pivots through the region during the mid-morning hours and early afternoon. This is where a quick 1-3" of rainfall is possible for inland locations. As the area of low pressure moves farther East, onshore flow from Lake Michigan will enhance rainfall near the lakefront into the early evening hours. Showers will gradually come to an end tonight into early Tuesday morning before giving way to sunshine.

Most of SE Wisconsin is looking at 1-3" of rainfall with locally higher amounts (4-5") possible.

Urban and flash flooding are a possibility as the heavy rain comes down.

Gusty Easterly winds (as high as 30mph) will make conditions on Lake Michigan and at area beaches hazardous.

There is also a time window during the late morning thru early evening hours that a stronger storm may fire along the State Line.

The Storm Prediction Center (SPC) has posted a Marginal (Level 1) risk for severe weather along the State Line and into northern Illinois.

The strongest storms may produce hail, gusty winds and/or an isolated tornado or two.

After the rain departs early Tuesday, sunshine fills in for the mid-week period. Highs will climb through the 70s and into the 80s.

A cold front drops through the area early Thursday - bringing a chance for a few showers/storms.

High pressure then builds in for the weekend - driving highs up through the 80s and into the 90s.

Above-average temperatures are expected through the weekend and into next week.

MONDAY: Showers/Storms; Heavy Rain at Times; BreezyHigh: 70

Wind: E 10-15 G 30 mph

TONIGHT: Scattered Showers; Cloudy & Breezy

Low: 64

Wind: NE 15-20 G 30 mph

TUESDAY: Rain Ends Early; Becoming Sunny

High: 76

WEDNESDAY: Mostly Sunny

High: 84

THURSDAY: Chance Rain/Storms; Partly Cloudy & Breezy

High: 82

FRIDAY: Mostly Sunny

High: 82

