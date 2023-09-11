Southeast Wisconsin weather: Scattered showers continue Monday morning

Scattered showers continue across SE Wisconsin early Monday. As the frontal system drops South, so will the heaviest axis of rain. Widespread rain becomes more on & off by mid-morning/early afternoon. Clouds stay in place as highs struggle to reach the lower - mid 60s.

Clouds persist overnight while lows only dip into the mid 50s.

Some sunshine make break through the clouds on Tuesday, but another round of light showers rolls through late in the evening/early morning hours of Wednesday.

Overall, the week is trending cooler with highs only in the lower 70s. Temperatures start climbing next weekend, but they'll remain within a few degrees of the average high. Another chance of rain looks possible late Saturday into Sunday.

MONDAY: AM Widespread Rain; On & Off during the afternoon

Mostly Cloudy

High: 65

Wind: N 5-10 mph

TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy

Low: 55

Wind: N 10 mph

TUESDAY: Slight Chance PM Shower; Partly Sunny

High: 67

WEDNESDAY: Becoming Sunny

High: 64 Lake 70 Inland

THURSDAY: Sunny and Beautiful

High: 71

FRIDAY: Mostly Sunny

High: 77

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.