Southeast Wisconsin weather: Scattered showers continue Monday morning

Scattered showers continue across SE Wisconsin early Monday. As the frontal system drops South, so will the heaviest axis of rain. Widespread rain becomes more on & off by mid-morning/early afternoon. Clouds stay in place as highs struggle to reach the lower - mid 60s.
Clouds persist overnight while lows only dip into the mid 50s.
Some sunshine make break through the clouds on Tuesday, but another round of light showers rolls through late in the evening/early morning hours of Wednesday.
Overall, the week is trending cooler with highs only in the lower 70s. Temperatures start climbing next weekend, but they'll remain within a few degrees of the average high. Another chance of rain looks possible late Saturday into Sunday.
MONDAY: AM Widespread Rain; On & Off during the afternoon
Mostly Cloudy
High: 65
Wind: N 5-10 mph
TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy
Low: 55
Wind: N 10 mph
TUESDAY: Slight Chance PM Shower; Partly Sunny
High: 67
WEDNESDAY: Becoming Sunny
High: 64 Lake 70 Inland
THURSDAY: Sunny and Beautiful
High: 71
FRIDAY: Mostly Sunny
High: 77
