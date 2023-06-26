Southeast Wisconsin weather: Scattered showers and storms possible Monday

After much-needed rain on the weekend, scattered showers and a few storms roll through on Monday - especially near Lake Michigan. The rain will be hit & miss - with most places picking up a trace - 0.25" of additional rainfall. Highs will only top out in the lower 70s with gusty NW winds. Some places may struggle to climb out of the upper 60s. With dew points in the 60s, Monday will bring a humid, yet cooler feel.
Low pressure pulls away by Tuesday - leaving increasing sunshine in its wake. Highs will jump back into the mid/upper 70s through Wednesday. Inland highs will reach back into the 80s. A more unsettled pattern arrives by Thursday with increasing chances for rain into the first part of the weekend.
MONDAY: Chance Scattered Showers; Cloudy & Breezy
High: 72
Wind: NW 10-15 mph
TONIGHT:
Showers Ending; Clouds Around
Low: 61
Wind: NW 10-15 mph
TUESDAY:
Decreasing Clouds; Breezy
High: 78 Lake 83 Inland
Wind: N 10-15 mph
WEDNESDAY:
Mostly Sunny
High: 78 Lake 83 Inland
THURSDAY:
Slight Chance Showers; Partly Cloudy
High: 80 Lake 84 Inland
FRIDAY:
Chance Showers; Partly Sunny
High: 80 Lake 83 Inland
