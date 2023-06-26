Southeast Wisconsin weather: Scattered showers and storms possible Monday

After much-needed rain on the weekend, scattered showers and a few storms roll through on Monday - especially near Lake Michigan. The rain will be hit & miss - with most places picking up a trace - 0.25" of additional rainfall. Highs will only top out in the lower 70s with gusty NW winds. Some places may struggle to climb out of the upper 60s. With dew points in the 60s, Monday will bring a humid, yet cooler feel.

Low pressure pulls away by Tuesday - leaving increasing sunshine in its wake. Highs will jump back into the mid/upper 70s through Wednesday. Inland highs will reach back into the 80s. A more unsettled pattern arrives by Thursday with increasing chances for rain into the first part of the weekend.



MONDAY: Chance Scattered Showers; Cloudy & Breezy

High: 72

Wind: NW 10-15 mph

TONIGHT:

Showers Ending; Clouds Around

Low: 61

Wind: NW 10-15 mph

TUESDAY:

Decreasing Clouds; Breezy

High: 78 Lake 83 Inland

Wind: N 10-15 mph

WEDNESDAY:

Mostly Sunny

High: 78 Lake 83 Inland

THURSDAY:

Slight Chance Showers; Partly Cloudy

High: 80 Lake 84 Inland

FRIDAY:

Chance Showers; Partly Sunny

High: 80 Lake 83 Inland

