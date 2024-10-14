Southeast Wisconsin weather: Scattered showers and cool temperatures

We're seeing more showers, breeze, and cool temperatures for this Monday! A couple of showers are out over Lake Michigan early this morning and could clip lakeside areas early today. Otherwise, expect a lull in the showers this morning until more develop heading into this afternoon. A few rumbles of thunder will also be possible. It will not be as windy as yesterday and last night but still breezy with gusts out of the northwest.

Scattered showers will continue into tonight and Tuesday morning. With the cool air moving over the lake there will be the potential for more waterspouts. Some of these could move closer to shore and will need to be monitored. Also, there's a small chance to see a few wet snowflakes mixed in away from the lake.

Sunshine will start to come back on Tuesday afternoon. Clearing skies will bring a chilly night into Wednesday morning. Freeze warnings will be likely away from the lake as temperatures fall into the upper 20s. Lakeside areas will stay a bit warmer in the 30s.

Plenty of sunshine later this week with warming temperatures pushing near 70 degrees by the weekend!

MONDAY: Isolated Lakefront Shower Early, PM Sct. Showers, Breezy & CoolHigh: 54

Wind: N 10-20 mph

TONIGHT: Sct. Showers, Waterspouts Possible

Low: 40 Lake, 36 Inland

Wind: N10-15 mph

TUESDAY: AM Showers, Waterspouts Possible, Cool, Breezy

High: 52

WEDNESDAY: AM Frost, Mostly Sunny

High: 58

THURSDAY: Mostly Sunny

High: 63

FRIDAY: Mostly Sunny

High: 68

