Southeast Wisconsin weather: Scattered showers and breezy

After a stormy evening last night, we are not done with the rain just yet. A cold front is currently just to the west Wednesday morning and will sweep across southern Wisconsin over the next few hours. Scattered showers and some rumbles of thunder will be possible along the front. A few isolated to scattered showers will be possible again this afternoon as the low pressure spins across Wisconsin. Expect breezy winds and mild temperatures with highs in the 60s.

Another weak system keeps cloudier skies and the chance of rain in the forecast for Thursday. Things clear out for Friday into the weekend with more sunshine, but some cooler temperatures and breezy winds. Sunday is looking like the better of the two days this weekend with lighter winds and highs in the mid 50s.



WEDNESDAY: Windy with Scattered Showers, Isolated StormsHigh: 64

Wind: SW 15-25 G 30 mph

TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy

Low: 45

Wind: WNW 10-20 mph

THURSDAY: Partly Cloudy with Showers

High: 55

FRIDAY: Mostly Sunny & Breezy

High: 54

SATURDAY: Partly Cloudy & Breezy

High: 50

SATURDAY: Mostly Sunny

High: 56

