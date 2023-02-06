Southeast Wisconsin weather: Scattered rain showers and gusty winds Monday night

A storm system develops to our west today and pushes east tonight. We'll stay on the warmer side of the system, which means we'll see mainly scattered rain showers, with a few snowflakes possibly mixing in by Tuesday morning. Although precipitation will be fairly light, winds will be gusty. Winds pick up through the afternoon, eventually becoming southeast 15-25 with gusts near 40 mph overnight. Temperatures climb to 40° Monday afternoon and only fall into the low to mid 30s by Tuesday morning.

High pressure rebuilds Tuesday, clearing skies by the afternoon. High temperatures climb to near 40° again, with westerly winds 10-20 G30 mph. Wednesday starts off sunny before clouds increase late in the day. High temperatures remain near 40°.

A storm system moves in from the southwest Thursday. With the current track of the storm, most of us can expect a rainy Thursday. However, for those off to the northwest, we could be looking at a few inches of snow. High temperatures stay near 40°.

Another storm system moves in from the southwest Friday. With its current track, this system has a better chance of bringing a few inches of snow across the area. Stay with Storm Team 4 for the latest updates.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy. Breezy

High: 40°

Wind: SE 10-15 G25 mph

TONIGHT: Few rain showers. Windy

Low: 35°

Wind: SE/W 15-25 G40 mph

TUESDAY: Becoming sunny. Breezy

High: 42°

Wind: W 10-20 G30 mph

WEDNESDAY: Increasing clouds

High: 41°

Wind: SW/SE 5-10 mph

THURSDAY: Rain and snow showers. Breezy

High: 43°

Wind: N 15-25 mph

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy. Snow late

High: 35°

