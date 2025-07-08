Isolated to scattered showers and storms are possible today. This morning, there are already a few spotty showers on the radar. There will be plenty of dry time between any showers or storms that develop. Highs will be in the low 80s this afternoon. With a breeze out of the south, you will notice a little bit more humidity by this afternoon.

When you could see rain:

Southeast Wisconsin weather: Scattered rain chances today

Dry weather is expected Wednesday, with winds turning to the northeast later in the day. That will keep highs in the upper 70s by the lake and low 80s inland. The same goes for Thursday, with a breeze from the east. Two great days of weather for the middle of the week.

The next system to watch will be late in the day Friday into Saturday. Currently, models are trending toward the overnight hours Friday into Saturday morning for the best chances of rain and storms. Highs will be in the 80s, with more humidity building into southeast Wisconsin.

TUESDAY: Partly Cloudy with Chance Scattered Showers

High: 81

Wind: S 10 mph

TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy, Slight Ch. Showers

Low: 67

Wind: NW 5 mph

WEDNESDAY: Partly Cloudy

High: 77 Lake, 81 Inland

Wind: NW-NE 5-10 mph

THURSDAY: Mostly Sunny

High: 78 Lake, 83 Inland

FRIDAY: Partly Cloudy, Humid, T-Storms Chance Late

High: 83

SATURDAY: T-Storm Chance, Mainly Early

High: 84

