Dry this morning, but scattered rain chances continue today. An upper-level low is tracking across the Great Lakes, which will produce scattered showers and a few storms late this morning into the afternoon. There will be plenty of dry breaks between any pockets of showers and storms. Overall, the best chance for rain will be farther north across the area, closer to the low pressure. Winds will be stronger out of the west, with highs in the upper 60s.

When you could see some rain today:

Southeast Wisconsin weather: Scattered rain chances

Two really nice days of weather are expected Tuesday and Wednesday. Highs will be well into the 70s on Tuesday with partly cloudy skies. We will just need to watch for more wildfire smoke moving in from the west in the afternoon, producing hazy skies. On Wednesday, we’ll see lots of sunshine and highs in the low 80s. Most of the day looks dry, but storm chances will increase heading into the overnight hours.

On-and-off rain chances will continue Thursday into Friday. There are still lots of questions about rain timing and temperatures, as winds will likely be off the lake.

MONDAY: Mostly Cloudy, Breezy, Sct. Showers & Storms

High: 69

Wind: WSW 10-20 mph

TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy

Low: 54

Wind: W 5-10 mph

TUESDAY: Partly Cloudy, PM Haze

High: 76

WEDNESDAY: Mostly Sunny, Warm & Humid, Night Storms

High: 83

THURSDAY: Partly Cloudy, Rain & Storm Chance

High: 72

FRIDAY: Mostly Cloudy, Rain & Storm Chance

High: 64 Lake, 68 Inland

