After scattered storms and heavy downpours Sunday afternoon, we have the chance to see more of the same today. Overall, it's a quiet start to the day, with a cold front slowly progressing across the state. Highs will climb into the mid-80s this afternoon with high humidity.

When scattered showers and storms could pop up:

Southeast Wisconsin weather: Scattered afternoon storms

The best chance for scattered showers and storms will be between 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. It will not be a washout, but any storms that do develop will bring heavy rainfall and some gusty winds.

Lower humidity but still warm conditions behind that front for Tuesday and Wednesday will give us a couple of days of nice weather. Highs will stay in the 80s, with lows in the 60s.

Some rain chances return as we close in on the Fourth of July and the holiday weekend. Rain chances look to be more isolated—mainly in the afternoon—Thursday into the Fourth. The highest rain chances appear to move in along a cold front late Saturday into Sunday morning. Temperatures will remain warm and above normal, ranging from the mid-80s to low 90s.

MONDAY: Partly Cloudy, Humid, Sct. PM Storms

High: 84

Wind: W 5-15 mph

TONIGHT: Sct. Storms End Early, Clearing

Low: 65

Wind: WNW 5-10 mph

TUESDAY: Mostly Sunny

High: 83

WEDNESDAY: Partly Cloudy

High: 87

THURSDAY: Partly Cloudy, Slight Ch. Rain/Storm

High: 84

FRIDAY: Partly Cloudy, Slight Ch. Rain/Storm

High: 88

