Southeast Wisconsin weather: Saturday sunshine to Sunday showers

The Thanksgiving weekend starts off sunny & mild -- highs jump back into the 50s again today. Much like yesterday, there's a good chance temperatures overperform. This time, they could climb into the mid/upper 50s. A 60°F high temperature can't be ruled out - especially if clouds hold off until the late afternoon.

Meanwhile, low-pressure will move up through the central Plains today - tossing cloud cover over Wisconsin late this evening. Scattered showers are likely for much of the Midwest tomorrow. Wisconsin remains on the northern end of this system - catching just a bit of the rain. Rainfall amounts will stay under a 1/4" for most of the area. The best amounts will be found in Racine/Kenosha counties - closer to the center of the system. Scattered showers could begin as early as before sunrise Sunday. Expect on-and-off showers for much of the day. Highs will only top out in the 40s. There is a small chance that some snow mixes in with the rain given how cold temperatures aloft are. This is more likely North and West of Milwaukee.

Clouds move away late Sunday into Monday - bringing more sunshine to SE Wisconsin at the start of next week.

Highs jump from the 40s to near 50 by Tuesday. This is as more clouds roll into the region. Another low-pressure system will move across the Great Lakes during this time frame.

Rain chances increase late Tuesday and into Wednesday. Cold air will rush in early Wednesday, changing rain to a wintry mix. Accumulations appear minor at this point.

Cooler and sunny weather is expected for the latter half of next week.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny

High: 57°

Wind: SW 10-15 mph

TONIGHT: Increasing Clouds; Slight Chance Shower

Low: 38°

Wind: SW 5-10 mph

SUNDAY: Chance Light Showers; Cloudy

High: 44°

Wind: N 10-15 mph

MONDAY: Mostly Sunny

High: 44°

TUESDAY: Mostly Cloudy; Chance PM Showers

High: 50°

WEDNESDAY: Chance Wintry Mix; Mostly Cloudy

High: 37°