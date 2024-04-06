Southeast Wisconsin Weather: Saturday sunshine followed by a soggy Sunday

A mainly clear sky has allowed lows to drop into the 30s across all of southeastern Wisconsin Saturday morning. High-pressure keeps the sunshine overhead again today with highs reaching into the upper 40s and lower 50s. Lakeside areas will trend a few degrees cooler.

An area of low-pressure will toss scattered showers into the region on Sunday. Showers may begin in Milwaukee during the afternoon and continue into the early evening. Most places may pick up around 0.25" of rainfall.

Next week features a significant warm up - daily high temperatures may crack 60-degrees! However, the overall pattern remains active as rain chances will be a part of each daily forecast. Highs gradually cool into the mid 50s by late week.



SATURDAY: Mostly Sunny and PleasantHigh: 48 Lake 52 Inland

Wind: N 5-10 mph

TONIGHT: Mostly Clear

Low: 35 Lake 30 Inland

Wind: NE 5 mph

SUNDAY: Mostly Cloudy; Chance PM Showers; Breezy

High: 46

MONDAY: Chance AM Shower; Mostly Cloudy

High: 60

TUESDAY: Slight Chance Shower; Mostly Cloudy

High: 60 Lake 65 Inland

WEDNESDAY: Slight Chance Shower; Mostly Cloudy

High: 55

