Southeast Wisconsin weather: Saturday brings on-and-off snow showers

On-and-off snow showers continue across SE Wisconsin Saturday. Accumulations will remain under an inch area-wide. There is a better chance for a dusting farther North of Milwaukee. Although much of an accumulation is not expected, any snow can still cause a few slick spots. A breezy westerly wind may also promote slight blowing/drifting of snow that has already fallen. Highs will only reach into the mid/upper 20s. Cooler temperatures are expected farther West.

Snow showers will come to a close tonight as low-pressure moves away. Lows drop into the teens with wind chills dropping into the single-digits.

Sunday features more clouds initially, but breaks are expected during the late morning & afternoon. Highs will make it into the mid 20s.

Another round of snow showers is possible late Monday into Tuesday as more moisture works into the Great Lakes region.

Long-range computer models still disagree on a larger system mid-late next week. Snow chances will increase late Wednesday into Thursday with colder temperatures expected. Highs will drop through the 20s and into the teens by next weekend. Lows may drop into the single-digits. Snowfall estimates will become clearer in the days ahead - stay tuned to the forecast!

SATURDAY: Chance Light Snow; Cloudy

High: 28

Wind: W 10-15 mph

TONIGHT: Snow Ending; Cloudy

Low: 18

Wind: W 10-15 mph

SUNDAY: Partly Cloudy

High: 25

MONDAY: Mostly Cloudy; Chance PM Snow

High: 29

TUESDAY: AM Chance Snow; Cloudy & Cold

High: 22

WEDNESDAY: Chance PM Snow Showers; Mostly Cloudy

High: 22