Southeast Wisconsin weather: Rounds of rain

Rounds of rain are expected throughout Wednesday as a frontal boundary stalls out over southern Wisconsin and northern Illinois. The best chance of rain will be near and south of Interstate 94. Areas north may stay mainly dry throughout the day. Up to 2 inches of rainfall is possible, especially if storms “train” or several rounds move over the same area. Severe weather chances are low, but heavy rain is a possibility. Highs will only top out in the mid-70s with clouds and rain around.

Rain tapers off late tonight as the front moves off to the east. Overnight lows fall into the lower 60s.

Sunshine breaks back out Thursday through Saturday. Highs jump back into the 80s. Humidity will also be on the rise.

Another round of pop-up showers and storms is expected Saturday night.

HERE'S YOUR LATEST STORM TEAM WEATHER FORECAST FOR MILWAUKEE

AND SOUTHEASTERN WISCONSIN BY METEOROLOGIST BRENDAN JOHNSON

WEDNESDAY: Rounds of Rain; Mostly Cloudy; Up to 2" Accum.

High: 74

Wind: NW to SW 5-10 mph

TONIGHT: Rain Tapers Off; Mostly Cloudy

Low: 68

Wind: SE 10-15

THURSDAY: Gradual Clearing

High: 76

Wind: E 5 mph

FRIDAY: Mostly Sunny

High: 81

SATURDAY: Hot and humid; Chance PM Showers/Storm

High: 82

SUNDAY: Hot and humid

High: 82

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