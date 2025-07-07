Southeast Wisconsin weather: Refreshing start to the week

Lower humidity and cooler temperatures are moving in behind yesterday's front. It might even feel a touch cool in some spots this morning, starting in the upper 50s. A few clouds are exiting this morning, so expect plenty of sunshine today. With a light breeze from the northeast, highs will range from the mid-70s along the lake to low 80s inland. It will be a beautiful afternoon to enjoy after some very hot and humid weather.

When rain chances return:

Southeast Wisconsin weather: Refreshing Monday

Most of this week, we will keep some nice summer temperatures in the 70s and 80s. Tuesday will bring back the chance for some scattered showers and storms as an unorganized low pressure system passes across the region.

Wednesday into Thursday looks great once again, with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s. Another system could bring a good chance for storms late Friday into Saturday. It's a little too far out for specifics, but something to watch for those weekend plans.

MONDAY: Few Clouds Then Mostly Sunny

High: 75 lake, 81 inland

Wind: NE 10 mph

TONIGHT: Mostly Clear

Low: 64

Wind: N 5 mph

TUESDAY: Partly Sunny, Chance Showers & Storms

High: 81

WEDNESDAY: Partly Cloudy

High: 79

THURSDAY: Mostly Sunny

High: 80 Lake, 85 Inland

FRIDAY: Partly Cloudy, PM Chance Showers & Storms

High: 84

