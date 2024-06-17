Southeast Wisconsin weather: Record heat on the way

We have a very good chance of hitting a record high temperature today. Today's record high temperature in Milwaukee is 94, and we're forecasting a high of 95! The added humidity will make it feel close to 100 this afternoon. Stay hydrated and limit time and activity outdoors.
There is a tiny chance of a pop-up shower or storm today and tomorrow. We have a better chance for storms Wednesday and Thursday.
TODAY: Mostly Sunny, Hot, and HumidHigh: 95. Heat Index: 98
Wind: S 5-10 mph
TONIGHT: Mainly Clear and Muggy
Low: 73
Wind: S 10 mph
TUESDAY: Mostly Sunny, Hot and Humid. Slight Ch. T-Storms
High: 92
WEDNESDAY: Partly Cloudy, Very Warm, and Humid. Chance T-Storms
High: 82
THURSDAY: Partly Cloudy. Chance T-Storms
High: 80 Lake 86 Inland
FRIDAY: Partly Cloudy, Hot, and Humid. Slight Ch. T-Storms
High: 90
It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.
Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.