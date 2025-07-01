High pressure takes control today as it sits to our southwest. That puts us in a nice northwest flow zone, bringing in lower humidity and plenty of sunshine. Highs will be in the low to mid-80s—a great day to get outside and enjoy!

When storm chances return:

Southeast Wisconsin weather: Really nice Tuesday

A weak cold front will drop out of Canada Wednesday into Thursday. That front will likely get stuck to our north, keeping the best rain chances in the northern half of the state. Still, we’ll keep some small rain chances in the local forecast, with highs remaining in the 80s. Just keep an eye on the radar and the sky each afternoon for some isolated activity. It will be warm and humid for the Fourth, with highs near 90.

A stronger cold front will move in from the west late Saturday into Sunday morning. That will bring a much better chance for widespread showers and thunderstorms. Highs will be in the low 90s before the front, falling into the low 80s early next week.

TUESDAY: Mostly Sunny, Less Humidity

High: 83

Wind: NW 5-10 mph

TONIGHT: Mostly Clear

Low: 67

Wind: W 5 mph

WEDNESDAY: Partly Cloudy, Slight Chance Storm (Mainly North)

High: 87

THURSDAY: Partly Cloudy, Slight Ch. T-Storms

High: 84 Lake, 88 Inland

FRIDAY: Partly Cloudy, Warm & Humid

High: 90

SATURDAY: Partly Cloudy, Ch. Showers/Storms Late

High: 91

