Southeast Wisconsin weather: Rainy, windy & cooler week ahead

A warm front lifting through the Great Lakes has produced light showers/patchy drizzle across portions of southern Wisconsin. This activity is waning and most places remain dry later today. However, a few additional light sprinkles are possible as a cold front drops in from the NW. This will mainly be from the State Line and South.

Due to persistent cloud cover and the warm front, today's highs will climb into the mid and upper 50s. Later today, southerly winds will become more westerly.

Clouds break up overnight - allowing temperatures to fall into the 30s.

Storm Team 4 is monitoring a more dynamic weather pattern this week. An area of low-pressure moves up from the Oklahoma panhandle - bringing widespread rain to the Great Lakes. Scattered showers begin in SE Wisconsin Monday afternoon and continue into Tuesday morning. Light to moderate rain is expected, with heavier pockets possibly early Tuesday morning. As that rainfall exits, another wave of moisture moves in from the NW. This time, colder air accompanies this precip. There is a chance rain could mix with snowflakes Wednesday night into Thursday morning.

Accumulations and impacts are not expected given warm ground temperatures. Rain chances continue into the weekend as the system exits.

Much of the week will be breezy - with winds gusting as high as 30mph on Tuesday morning and again on Thursday.

Temperatures will tumble from the 50s/near-60 to the 40s later in the week.

Stay with Storm Team 4 as we receive updates on this system!



SUNDAY: Mostly Cloudy, A Few Sprinkles, Mild & BreezyHigh: 58

Wind: SW/W 10-15 G 25 mph

TONIGHT: Gradual Clearing; Much cooler

Low: 38

Wind: W 3-5 mph

MONDAY: Mostly Cloudy, PM Showers

High: 54

TUESDAY: Scattered Rain; Breezy

High: 60

WEDNESDAY: Chance Rain; Breezy & Cooler; Overnight Wintry Mix Possible

High: 48

THURSDAY: Chance Showers, Gusty

High: 44

