Southeast Wisconsin weather: Rainy weekend in store

Scattered showers are rolling toward SE Wisconsin Saturday morning. An initial frontal boundary will bring a wave of light & moderate showers during the mid to late morning hours.

Some clearing/dry time is expected after the frontal boundary passes, but more rain remains in the forecast through Sunday. Westerly winds will pick up & keep highs today in the lower 50s. Numbers will fall into the upper 30s tonight.

A slow-moving low-pressure system will park over the Great Lakes for the next couple of days. Scattered showers will persist tonight & into Sunday. Rain may chance into snow overnight & early Sunday. Sunday afternoon temperatures will only top out in the mid 40s.

Additional showers are likely on Monday - with a chance for a wintry mix early in the morning. Rain will wrap up by Monday afternoon in the East.

Filtered sunshine returns on Tuesday as highs climb back into the lower 50s.



SATURDAY: Chance Showers; Dry periods during the Early afternoonChance Scattered PM Showers

High: 52

Wind: W 5-15 mph

TONIGHT: Chance Rain/Snow

Low: 38

Wind: W 10-15 mph

SUNDAY: Rain/Snow Showers likely; Mostly Cloudy

High: 45

MONDAY: Chance Rain/Snow Showers; Windy & Cloudy

High: 46

TUESDAY: Partly Cloudy

High: 52

WEDNESDAY: Mostly Sunny

High: 56

