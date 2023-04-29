Watch Now
Southeast Wisconsin weather: Rainy weekend in store

Scattered showers are rolling towards SE Wisconsin Saturday morning. An initial frontal boundary will bring a wave of light &amp; moderate showers during the mid to late morning hours.
Some clearing/dry time is expected after the frontal boundary passes, but more rain remains in the forecast through Sunday. Westerly winds will pick up & keep highs today in the lower 50s. Numbers will fall into the upper 30s tonight.

A slow-moving low-pressure system will park over the Great Lakes for the next couple of days. Scattered showers will persist tonight & into Sunday. Rain may chance into snow overnight & early Sunday. Sunday afternoon temperatures will only top out in the mid 40s.

Additional showers are likely on Monday - with a chance for a wintry mix early in the morning. Rain will wrap up by Monday afternoon in the East.

Filtered sunshine returns on Tuesday as highs climb back into the lower 50s.

SATURDAY: Chance Showers; Dry periods during the Early afternoonChance Scattered PM Showers
High: 52
Wind: W 5-15 mph

TONIGHT: Chance Rain/Snow
Low: 38
Wind:  W 10-15 mph

SUNDAY: Rain/Snow Showers likely; Mostly Cloudy
High: 45

MONDAY: Chance Rain/Snow Showers; Windy & Cloudy
High: 46

TUESDAY: Partly Cloudy
High: 52

WEDNESDAY: Mostly Sunny
High: 56

