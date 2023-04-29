Southeast Wisconsin weather: Rainy weekend in store

Scattered showers are rolling toward SE Wisconsin Saturday morning. An initial frontal boundary will bring a wave of light & moderate showers during the mid to late morning hours.
Some clearing/dry time is expected after the frontal boundary passes, but more rain remains in the forecast through Sunday. Westerly winds will pick up & keep highs today in the lower 50s. Numbers will fall into the upper 30s tonight.
A slow-moving low-pressure system will park over the Great Lakes for the next couple of days. Scattered showers will persist tonight & into Sunday. Rain may chance into snow overnight & early Sunday. Sunday afternoon temperatures will only top out in the mid 40s.
Additional showers are likely on Monday - with a chance for a wintry mix early in the morning. Rain will wrap up by Monday afternoon in the East.
Filtered sunshine returns on Tuesday as highs climb back into the lower 50s.
SATURDAY: Chance Showers; Dry periods during the Early afternoonChance Scattered PM Showers
High: 52
Wind: W 5-15 mph
TONIGHT: Chance Rain/Snow
Low: 38
Wind: W 10-15 mph
SUNDAY: Rain/Snow Showers likely; Mostly Cloudy
High: 45
MONDAY: Chance Rain/Snow Showers; Windy & Cloudy
High: 46
TUESDAY: Partly Cloudy
High: 52
WEDNESDAY: Mostly Sunny
High: 56
