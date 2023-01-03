Watch Now
Southeast Wisconsin weather: Rainy Tuesday morning, highs in the 40s

Eventually, the storm pushes east Thursday, with wrap-around snow showers continuing.
Rain showers continue Tuesday as a storm system continues to spin in our region. Rainfall will be around 0.25-0.50". High temperatures climb into the low 40s.
The storm center will stay to our west Wednesday, bringing a chance for more light rain and snow showers, plus plenty of clouds. Little to no accumulation is expected. Temperatures will be near 40°.

Dry weather returns for Friday, but there is another chance for some light snow late Saturday. High temperatures stay in the mid to upper 30s, with lows in the teens and 20s, through the weekend.

TUESDAY: Scattered rain showers. Breezy
High: 44
Wind: E 10-15 mph

TONIGHT: Few rain and snow showers
Low: 39
Wind: Light

WEDNESDAY: Light rain and snow showers. Breezy
Accum: <1/2"
High: 40
Wind: SW 5-10 mph

THURSDAY: Light snow showers
Accum: <1/2"
High: 36
Wind: SW 5-10 mph

FRIDAY: Becoming sunny
High: 37
Wind: NW 5-10 mph

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny
High: 38

