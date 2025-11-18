Storm Team 4 is monitoring a swath of rain that has spread into Wisconsin overnight. While light rain will persist around the Milwaukee metro and state line, there is a chance that evaporative cooling may lead to a changeover to snow far northwest of Milwaukee.

Watch: When temps warm back up

Southeast Wisconsin weather: Rainy Tuesday morning

Areas far north of I-94 and near I-41 (especially Fond du Lac and western Sheboygan counties) stand the best chance of seeing some wet snow mix in with rainfall. Slushy accumulations on grass and elevated surfaces may reach up to 1 inch.

Rain and mix taper off early this afternoon. Highs top out in the lower 40s. Clouds thin out overnight as lows dip back into the lower to mid-30s. Cloud cover remains overhead tomorrow with highs in the mid-40s. A warm front will boost highs in the lower 50s on Thursday.

Sunshine returns into the weekend as highs top out in the upper 40s and lower 50s.

TUESDAY: Rain Early with Mix Northwest. Up to 1" slushy accum. Far North of I-94

High: 41

Wind: E 10-15 mph

TONIGHT: Becoming Partly Cloudy

Low: 36

Wind: NE 5-10 mph

WEDNESDAY: Mostly Cloudy

High: 45

THURSDAY: Mostly Cloudy; Slight Ch. Shower

High: 53

FRIDAY: Mostly Sunny

High: 48

SATURDAY: Mostly Sunny

High: 48

