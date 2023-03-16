Southeast Wisconsin weather: Rainy Thursday afternoon in store

SE Wisconsin is gearing up for a soggy Thursday -- more wet weather to cap off another work week.

Thursday morning remains cool & cloudy - with increasing moisture towards midday. As a low-pressure system approaches from the West, Southerly winds increase - gusting up to 30mph. Scattered showers begin around lunchtime and stick around into the evening hours. Light to moderate showers are expected. Most places will pick up between 0.5"-1.0" of rainfall.

Highs may top out in the mid-upper 40s.

Rain showers continue overnight. As low-pressure moves by, winds switch out of the NW and usher in cooler air. Lows drop into the upper 20s.

Rain may briefly change to snow early Friday morning. Minor accumulations are possible. A few slick & slippery spots are possible on the Friday morning drive.

As cold air continues to move into Wisconsin, a few snow flurries remain in the forecast for Friday and early Saturday.

Winds remain gusty during this timeframe - with gusts up to 30mph.

Highs will fall from the 30s on Friday into the upper 20s by Saturday.

A quiet & sunny period sets up by Sunday and early next week. Highs will rise back into the 40s by Monday.

THURSDAY: Chance Showers; Windy

High: 46

Wind: S 10-15 mph

TONIGHT: Chance Showers; Then Early AM Mix

Low: 29

Wind: S 5-15 mph

FRIDAY: Chance AM Snow; Then Flurries

0.50-0.75" Total Rain & Minor Snow Accumulation.

High: 36

SATURDAY: Chance Early Flurries; Mostly Cloudy & Cold

High: 28

SUNDAY: Mostly Sunny

High: 38

MONDAY: Mostly Sunny

High: 45

