Watch Now
WeatherForecastTodays Forecast

Actions

Southeast Wisconsin weather: Rainy Monday morning, highs in the 70s

A cold front will push through early Tuesday morning bringing scattered rain and cooler temperatures across the area
A few showers for the Monday morning commute, otherwise a cloudy and dry start to the workweek. Gusty south winds 15-30 mph will keep highs in the low 70s in the afternoon. A cold front will push through early Tuesday morning bringing scattered rain and cooler temperatures across the area. Showers will pick up early Tuesday and will continue through Wednesday morning. Highs temperatures will be in the low 60s Tuesday and mid 50s Thursday through the weekend.
and last updated 2022-10-24 06:26:00-04

A few showers for the Monday morning commute, otherwise a cloudy and dry start to the workweek. Gusty south winds 15-30 mph will keep highs in the low 70s in the afternoon.

A cold front will push through early Tuesday morning bringing scattered rain and cooler temperatures across the area. Showers will pick up early Tuesday and will continue through Wednesday morning. Highs temperatures will be in the low 60s Tuesday and mid 50s Thursday through the weekend.

MONDAY: Few AM showers. Cloudy. Breezy
High: 73
Wind: S 15 G30 mph

TONIGHT: Scattered showers
Low: 57
Wind: S 10-15 G25 mph

TUESDAY: Rainy. Breezy
High: 62
Wind: S/N 5-10 mph

WEDNESDAY: Morning showers. Becoming sunny.
High: 57
Wind: NW 15 G30

THURSDAY: Partly Cloudy
High: 56
Wind: E 5-10 mph

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny
High: 58

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Report a typo

Sign up for our new TMJ4 Morning Headlines Newsletter and get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.