Southeast Wisconsin weather: Rainy Monday morning, highs in the 70s

A few showers for the Monday morning commute, otherwise a cloudy and dry start to the workweek. Gusty south winds 15-30 mph will keep highs in the low 70s in the afternoon.

A cold front will push through early Tuesday morning bringing scattered rain and cooler temperatures across the area. Showers will pick up early Tuesday and will continue through Wednesday morning. Highs temperatures will be in the low 60s Tuesday and mid 50s Thursday through the weekend.

MONDAY: Few AM showers. Cloudy. Breezy

High: 73

Wind: S 15 G30 mph

TONIGHT: Scattered showers

Low: 57

Wind: S 10-15 G25 mph

TUESDAY: Rainy. Breezy

High: 62

Wind: S/N 5-10 mph

WEDNESDAY: Morning showers. Becoming sunny.

High: 57

Wind: NW 15 G30

THURSDAY: Partly Cloudy

High: 56

Wind: E 5-10 mph

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny

High: 58