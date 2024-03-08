Southeast Wisconsin weather: Rainy day ahead

Cloudy skies this morning will quickly produce rain as the morning progresses. A light to moderate rainfall will be likely throughout most of the day. Up to an inch of rain will be possible south of Milwaukee with lower totals as you head north. Rain will come to an end tonight, but as it does there is a chance for some wet snow to mix in, mainly north of Milwaukee.

Things will be cool and breezy on Saturday with wind chills in the 20s. Expect partly to mostly cloudy skies. There will be the chance for a few afternoon flurries as a pulse of energy moves south behind today's low-pressure system.

Mid 40s, breezy and sunny on Sunday. But a big warm up Monday into Tuesday with temperatures climbing into the 50s and 60s. Another well above average stretch of high temperatures!



FRIDAY: Rainy and Breezy High: 43

Wind: NE 10-20 mph

TONIGHT: Rain Ending, Mix N of Milwaukee, Breezy

Low: 34

Wind: N 10-20 G 25 mph

SATURDAY: Partly To Mostly Cloudy, PM Flurries?, Still Breezy

High: 42

SUNDAY: Sunny and Breezy

High: 46

MONDAY: Sunny, Warmer

High: 56

TUESDAY: Partly Cloudy

High: 62

