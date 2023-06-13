Watch Now
Southeast Wisconsin weather: Rainy, cooler, and windy Tuesday

Scattered showers continue to rotate through Wisconsin early Tuesday morning. The bulk of the rain has fallen across the south-central part of the state.
Additional showers are likely for Milwaukee & SE Wisconsin during the afternoon hours. Most places could pick up between 0.25 - 0.75" of rainfall. Some locally higher amounts are possible. All of this rain is welcome as Milwaukee is running almost 1.5" behind in rainfall for the month.

As low-pressure slowly pulls away from the area, westerly winds will pick up - gusting upwards of 25 mph. In addition, the cloud cover and rainfall will keep highs in the lower 60s throughout the region. It'll seem like a chilly day!

Showers come to an end tonight & a warm-up is expected into Wednesday. Highs will jump back into the 70s. A spotty shower or storm is possible late Wednesday and again early Thursday.

The latest long-range computer models suggest the weekend may end up a bit drier. An approaching low-pressure system is trending a bit farther South. We'll keep an eye on it!

TUESDAY: Chance Showers; Mostly Cloudy & BreezyHigh: 62
Wind: W 10-15 G 25 mph

TONIGHT: Showers Ending; Mostly Cloudy
Low: 55
Wind: N 5-15 mph

WEDNESDAY: Partly Cloudy; Slight Chance T-Storm
High: 70

THURSDAY: Slight Chance T-Storm; Partly Cloudy
High: 70 Lake 75 Inland

FRIDAY: Mostly Sunny
High: 72 Lake 75 Inland

SATURDAY: Partly Sunny
High: 72

