Southeast Wisconsin weather: Rainy and wet most of the day

Our fantastic stretch of weather comes to an end today. The clouds are back and rain will cover the area from south to north for most of the day with a few rumbles of thunder possible. By the time the rain comes to an end this evening, most will have picked up a half inch to near an inch of rainfall. Breezy winds today, mainly in the afternoon, gusting up to 30 mph. We'll see our high temperatures this morning in the upper 40s, dropping into the lower 40s this afternoon.

Decreasing clouds will bring back sunshine Friday with lighter winds and high temperatures in the mid to upper 40s. The 50s make a brief return Saturday as a system passes to our northeast. That will bring a cold front and gusty winds across the area this weekend. Temperatures will tumble Sunday into Monday with the slight chance for a wintry mix at times.



THURSDAY: Cloudy, Breezy and Rainy. 0.50"-1.0"High: 47 (Falling- low 40s PM)

Wind: NE 10-20 G 30 mph

TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy

Low: 35

Wind: NE 5-10 mph

FRIDAY: Decreasing Clouds Early Then Mostly Sunny

High: 48

SATURDAY: Partly Cloudy, Breezy

High: 54

SUNDAY: Mostly Cloudy, Breezy and Chilly. Ch. Rain/Snow Showers

High: 40

MONDAY: Mostly Cloudy and Chilly. Slight Ch. Snow Showers

High: 37

