Southeast Wisconsin weather: Rainy and breezy

We're seeing a warm and muggy start to our Thursday! Rain will start to move in this morning from western Wisconsin with a band of light to moderate rainfall around for most of the midday hours today. You will also notice the wind picking up with gusts up to 25-30 mph. If we get a little bit of sunshine after this first band of rain, we could see more storms fire up late this afternoon and evening. Most of that activity would look to arrive throughout the overnight hours tonight. There's a low chance for an isolated strong to severe storm.

As the low pressure slows down and moves across northern Wisconsin the chance for showers and storms will continue into Friday. The highest rain chances will be in the afternoon as daytime heating creates scattered showers and storms. The chance of rain will even linger into Saturday before finally clearing out.

Sunday into early next week looks calm and comfortable. Lower humidity returns with sunshine and highs in the 70s.



THURSDAY: Windy, Rain Likely With A Few StormsHigh: 75

Wind: S 10-20 G 30 mph

TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy, Scattered Showers & Storms

Low: 69

Wind: S 10-15 mph

FRIDAY: Partly Cloudy, Scattered Showers & Storms

High: 83

SATURDAY: Partly Cloudy. Slight Ch. Showers

High: 78

SUNDAY: Partly Cloudy

High: 78

MONDAY: Mostly Sunny

High: 76

