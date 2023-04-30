Southeast Wisconsin weather: Rainy and 40s Sunday

The weekend wraps up on a raw & windy note as scattered showers continue across the region. Stubborn low-pressure remains in the Great Lakes & will be slow to move out today. Additional rounds of scattered showers are likely through the morning and afternoon. Highs will only top out in the mid-upper 40s. Westerly winds may gust upwards of 30mph.

Bands of rain & snow rotate into eastern Wisconsin overnight and into early Monday. There is a chance a few bands may produce light snow accumulations on elevated/grassy surfaces - especially north of Milwaukee/towards Fond du Lac. Any snow/mix will transition to all rain by Monday afternoon. NW winds may gust upwards of 40mph as highs remain in the mid 40s.

Low-pressure finally exits by late Monday & early Tuesday. Outside of a sprinkle, Tuesday appears cloudy & mostly dry. Highs will jump back towards 50-degrees in some spots.

The remainder of the week appears calm with spotty rain chances on Thursday/Friday. Highs return into the mid-upper 50s.



SUNDAY: Chance Rain Showers; Cloudy & BreezyHigh: 45

Wind: W 10-20 G 25 mph

TONIGHT: Chance Rain/Snow

Low: 36

Wind: NW 15-20 G 30 mph

MONDAY: Rain & Snow; Windy

High: 44

Wind: NW 20-25 G 40 mph

TUESDAY: Partly Sunny

High: 48

WEDNESDAY: Mostly Sunny

High: 52

THURSDAY: Partly Cloudy; Slight Chance Shower

High: 55

