Southeast Wisconsin weather: Rainy and 40s Sunday

The weekend wraps up on a raw & windy note as scattered showers continue across the region. Stubborn low-pressure remains in the Great Lakes & will be slow to move out today. Additional rounds of scattered showers are likely through the morning and afternoon. Highs will only top out in the mid-upper 40s. Westerly winds may gust upwards of 30mph.
Bands of rain & snow rotate into eastern Wisconsin overnight and into early Monday. There is a chance a few bands may produce light snow accumulations on elevated/grassy surfaces - especially north of Milwaukee/towards Fond du Lac. Any snow/mix will transition to all rain by Monday afternoon. NW winds may gust upwards of 40mph as highs remain in the mid 40s.
Low-pressure finally exits by late Monday & early Tuesday. Outside of a sprinkle, Tuesday appears cloudy & mostly dry. Highs will jump back towards 50-degrees in some spots.
The remainder of the week appears calm with spotty rain chances on Thursday/Friday. Highs return into the mid-upper 50s.
SUNDAY: Chance Rain Showers; Cloudy & BreezyHigh: 45
Wind: W 10-20 G 25 mph
TONIGHT: Chance Rain/Snow
Low: 36
Wind: NW 15-20 G 30 mph
MONDAY: Rain & Snow; Windy
High: 44
Wind: NW 20-25 G 40 mph
TUESDAY: Partly Sunny
High: 48
WEDNESDAY: Mostly Sunny
High: 52
THURSDAY: Partly Cloudy; Slight Chance Shower
High: 55
