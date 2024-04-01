Southeast Wisconsin weather: Rainy afternoon, snow possible Tuesday

No April Fools jokes here, but you might wish it was when you see the forecast!

We'll get some sunshine early on today as we get a break in some of the clouds. Those clouds will fill back in this afternoon as rain showers return for the second half of today and into tonight. Highs will be in the low to mid 40s.

We're seeing a very messy and difficult forecast Tuesday into Wednesday. Rain showers will fall during the morning hours Tuesday, but it looks cold enough that wet snow will mix in, especially north and west of Milwaukee. Snow showers look likely Wednesday night into Thursday. Winds will be very strong gusting over 40 mph Wednesday.

It does look like some of this snow will accumulate. How much? That's the big question, and, with warm ground temperatures and air temperatures above freezing, there are still lots of questions to answer. Expect some accumulation on grassy surfaces and some slush possible on roadways mainly Tuesday night into Wednesday morning.

After we get past this system our weather looks a lot better and more spring-like. Temperatures will climb towards the 50s this weekend with some 60s looking likely next week.



MONDAY: Some AM Sun, Afternoon ShowersHigh: 43

Wind: NE 15-25 mph

TONIGHT: Cloudy, Scattered Showers

Low: 36

Wind: NE 15-25 mph

TUESDAY: Chance Rain to Snow, Breezy

High: 39

WEDNESDAY: Snow Showers, Very Windy

High: 37

THURSDAY: Mostly Cloudy, Windy

High: 42

FRIDAY: Mostly Sunny

High: 44

