Southeast Wisconsin weather: Rain, sleet, and snow showers Tuesday morning

Clouds start to clear in the afternoon/evening with highs climbing into the mid 40s.
Rain, sleet, and snow showers continue Tuesday morning, then a slight chance for a rain shower in the afternoon.
High pressure brings sunnier skies Wednesday with highs in the upper 40s.

Warmer temperatures arrive Thursday with a southerly wind bumping temps to near 60°. The skies will be partly sunny. A lake breeze may keep it cooler by the lake Friday, but otherwise temperatures climb back to near 60° under partly sunny skies.

Rain showers return for the weekend as another storm moves through.

TUESDAY: Iso. wintry mix. Partly sunnyHigh: 46°
Wind: NE 5-10 mph

TONIGHT: Mostly clear
Low: 33°
Wind: N 5 mph

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny
High: 48°
Wind: NE/SE 5-10 mph

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy
High: 58°
Wind: S 10-15 mph

FRIDAY: Partly sunny
High: 58°
Wind: E 5-10 mph

SATURDAY: Rain likely
High: 55°

