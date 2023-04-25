Southeast Wisconsin weather: Rain, sleet, and snow showers Tuesday morning

Rain, sleet, and snow showers continue Tuesday morning, then a slight chance for a rain shower in the afternoon. Minimal, short-lived accumulation is possible on grass and elevated surfaces. Clouds start to clear in the afternoon/evening with highs climbing into the mid 40s.

High pressure brings sunnier skies Wednesday with highs in the upper 40s.

Warmer temperatures arrive Thursday with a southerly wind bumping temps to near 60°. The skies will be partly sunny. A lake breeze may keep it cooler by the lake Friday, but otherwise temperatures climb back to near 60° under partly sunny skies.

Rain showers return for the weekend as another storm moves through.



TUESDAY: Iso. wintry mix. Partly sunnyHigh: 46°

Wind: NE 5-10 mph

TONIGHT: Mostly clear

Low: 33°

Wind: N 5 mph

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny

High: 48°

Wind: NE/SE 5-10 mph

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy

High: 58°

Wind: S 10-15 mph

FRIDAY: Partly sunny

High: 58°

Wind: E 5-10 mph

SATURDAY: Rain likely

High: 55°

