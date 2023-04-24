Southeast Wisconsin weather: Rain, sleet, and snow showers on Monday

More rain, sleet, and snow showers to start the workweek. Showers increase across southeastern Wisconsin Monday afternoon, initially beginning as rain before becoming a wintry mix overnight. Highs climb to near 50° Monday, before lows drop into the mid 30° by Tuesday morning.
Rain, sleet, and snow showers continue Tuesday morning, before slowly tapering off into the evening. Minimal, short-lived accumulation is possible on grass and elevated surfaces. Highs climb into the mid-40s in the afternoon with stronger winds out of the northeast 5-15 mph.
High pressure brings sunnier skies and warmer temperatures Wednesday and Thursday, but another storm arrives for the weekend with rain beginning Friday evening and continuing through Sunday.
MONDAY: Partly sunny. Isolated rain showers lateHigh: 50°
Wind: NW/SE 5-10 mph
TONIGHT: Isolated wintry mix
Low: 36°
Wind: E 5-10 mph
TUESDAY: Iso. wintry mix
High: 46° lakefront...50° inland
Wind: NE 5-15 mph
WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny
High: 48°
Wind: N 5-10 mph
THURSDAY: Partly cloudy
High: 58°
Wind: SE 5-15 mph
FRIDAY: Partly sunny. Rain late
High: 59°
It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.
Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.