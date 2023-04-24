Southeast Wisconsin weather: Rain, sleet, and snow showers on Monday

More rain, sleet, and snow showers to start the workweek. Showers increase across southeastern Wisconsin Monday afternoon, initially beginning as rain before becoming a wintry mix overnight. Highs climb to near 50° Monday, before lows drop into the mid 30° by Tuesday morning.

Rain, sleet, and snow showers continue Tuesday morning, before slowly tapering off into the evening. Minimal, short-lived accumulation is possible on grass and elevated surfaces. Highs climb into the mid-40s in the afternoon with stronger winds out of the northeast 5-15 mph.

High pressure brings sunnier skies and warmer temperatures Wednesday and Thursday, but another storm arrives for the weekend with rain beginning Friday evening and continuing through Sunday.



MONDAY: Partly sunny. Isolated rain showers lateHigh: 50°

Wind: NW/SE 5-10 mph

TONIGHT: Isolated wintry mix

Low: 36°

Wind: E 5-10 mph

TUESDAY: Iso. wintry mix

High: 46° lakefront...50° inland

Wind: NE 5-15 mph

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny

High: 48°

Wind: N 5-10 mph

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy

High: 58°

Wind: SE 5-15 mph

FRIDAY: Partly sunny. Rain late

High: 59°

