Southeast Wisconsin weather: Rain showers with highs in the low 40s

A few rain showers will pass across southern Wisconsin this morning. Ground temperatures are still close to freezing in some spots and air temperatures are in the 30s so watch out for a couple slippery spots with some ice possible. A few wet snowflakes will also be possible mainly north of I-94.

Cloudier skies will stay with us into this afternoon with only the small chance for a sprinkle or rain shower. Highs will be cooler today in the low 40s. Still keeping the isolated chance for a rain or snow shower tonight into Thursday with most areas staying dry during that time. Breezy with more low 40s for Thursday afternoon.

A strong clipper system will pass just north of Lake Superior on Friday. That will put us in the "warm sector" of the low pressure allowing very strong winds from the south and highs in the low 50s. The cold front will then bring in a chilly weekend with highs in the low to mid 30s but with dry weather.

WEDNESDAY: Scattered Rain, Few Wet Snowflakes, Iso. Slippery Spots Early

High: 42

Wind: SE-NE 10 mph

TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy, Iso. Rain/Snow Shower

Low: 34

Wind: NW 10 mph

THURSDAY: Iso. Rain/Snow Shower, Mostly Cloudy, Breezy

High: 43

FRIDAY: Mostly Cloudy, Windy, Mild

High: 53

SATURDAY: Partly Cloudy

High: 31

SUNDAY: Mostly Sunny

High: 34

