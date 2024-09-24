Southeast Wisconsin weather: Rain showers today

Scattered showers today! The highest rain chances will be closer to the lake with lower chances as you head west and north. Most places will pick up a few tenths of an inch of rain. Clouds and rain chances will keep high temperatures down in the 60s.

Today's low pressure clears out allowing a high pressure to build in for Wednesday and Thursday. Expect a couple beautiful days with highs in the mid 70s. Clouds will start to increase Friday as we watch what is left from Potential Tropical cyclone Nine move north. It is expected to make landfall in Florida Thursday as a hurricane. Still some question marks for us with how far north the moisture will get but for now putting small rain chances in the forecast for the weekend.

TUESDAY: Scattered Showers, Highest Chances Near LakeHigh: 67

Wind: NE 10-15 mph

TONIGHT: Decreasing Clouds

Low: 55

Wind: N 5-10 mph

WEDNESDAY: Mostly Sunny

High: 74

THURSDAY: Mostly Sunny

High: 75 Lake, 78 Inland

FRIDAY: Partly Cloudy, Increasing Clouds

High: 74 Lake, 77 Inland

SATURDAY: Rain Chance

High: 73

