Southeast Wisconsin weather: Rain on the way, maybe snow

We're seeing a calm and cool start to the day with some clear skies very early today. Clouds will quickly increase ahead of our next system bringing rain, likely in the afternoon. Breezy winds and rain will continue on and off tonight and into Tuesday morning before a cold front moves through. A half-inch to an inch of rainfall will be possible.

Temperatures will be mild through Tuesday before a drop in temperatures arrives Tuesday night into Wednesday on the back side of this low pressure system. Highs will fall into the 40s for the rest of the week. Overall, it is a messy pattern too, as scattered rain showers become possible again Wednesday into Thursday. Temperatures could be cool enough to mix in some of the first wet snowflakes of the season, but no accumulation is expected. There is a higher-than-normal amount of uncertainty for the middle of the week with how much precipitation there will be and if it will be cold enough for some wet snowflakes.

Cool and quiet weather for the weekend as we try to get a little bit more sunshine back

MONDAY: Increasing Clouds, PM Rain

High: 56

Wind: SE 10-20 mph

TONIGHT: On & Off Rain, Mild, Windy

Low: 52

Wind: SE 10-25 G 35 mph

TUESDAY: AM Rain, Breezy, Mild

High: 60

WEDNESDAY: Slight Rain/Mix Chance, Cooler, Breezy

High: 46

THURSDAY: Chance Rain/Mix, Breezy

High: 43

FRIDAY: Mostly Cloudy, Breezy

High: 44

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.